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Alerts

Heat Advisory issued March 14 at 11:50AM PDT until March 16 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

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Published 11:50 am

* WHAT…For the Heat Advisory, temperatures of 82 to 98 expected.
For the Extreme Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with
temperatures of 90 to 104 are possible.

* WHERE…A portion of southwest California.

* WHEN…For the Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 8 PM PDT Monday. For
the Extreme Heat Watch, from Monday evening through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for dangerous heat illness for
anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.

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