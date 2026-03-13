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Alerts

Heat Advisory issued March 13 at 12:08PM PDT until March 13 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Updated
today at 9:34 pm
Published 12:08 pm

* WHAT…For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 95. Historic,
long and record breaking March heatwave possible next week with
dangerously hot conditions up to 100 possible within the Extreme
Heat Watch.

* WHERE…Much of Southwest California.

* WHEN…For the Heat Advisory, until 8 PM PDT this evening. For the
Extreme Heat Watch, from Monday through Friday.

* IMPACTS…Long duration summer-like heat wave will lead to
increased risk of heat illness, especially for vulnerable people
such as the young and old and those without cooling systems.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Take steps now to ensure you have a heat plan
for you and your community.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.

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