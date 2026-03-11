Skip to Content
Alerts

Heat Advisory issued March 11 at 11:11AM PDT until March 13 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Published 11:11 am

* WHAT…Temperatures of 85 to 95 expected.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County
Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches,
Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County
Southeastern Coast, Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa
Lucia Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range, Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range, and Santa Ynez Valley.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Thursday to 8 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.