Heat Advisory issued March 10 at 12:15PM PDT until March 13 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Published 12:15 pm

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph expected. For the Heat Advisory, temperatures near 90
expected.

* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PDT
Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 AM Thursday to 8 PM PDT
Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive populations
including the very young, the very old, those without air
conditioning, and those active outdoors.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Well above normal temperatures will continue
well into next week, and additional Heat Advisories or Extreme
Heat Warnings may be needed.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.

National Weather Service

