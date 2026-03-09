Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued March 9 at 11:06AM PDT until March 11 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Northern Ventura County Mountains,
Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains
Eastern Range, Southern Ventura County Mountains, and Western
Antelope Valley Foothills.

* WHEN…From 5 PM Tuesday to 9 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

