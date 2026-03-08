Skip to Content
Heat Advisory issued March 8 at 1:52AM PST until March 8 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

today at 6:38 pm
1:52 am

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 55 mph. For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 88
expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area and
Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 3 PM PDT this afternoon. For
the Heat Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 6 PM PDT this
evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive populations
including the very young, the very old, those without air
conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.

National Weather Service

