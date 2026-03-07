Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued March 7 at 5:40PM PST until March 8 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

today at 9:50 am
Published 5:40 pm

* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Central Ventura County
Valleys, Northern Ventura County Mountains, Santa Clarita Valley,
Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Southern Ventura County
Mountains, Ventura County Beaches, and Ventura County Inland Coast.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

