Wind Advisory issued March 7 at 5:40PM PST until March 8 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Interstate 5 Corridor,
Santa Susana Mountains, and Western San Gabriel Mountains and
Highway 14 Corridor.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

