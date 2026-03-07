Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued March 7 at 3:06PM PST until March 8 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Santa Susana Mountains, and
Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

