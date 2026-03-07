Skip to Content
Alerts

Wind Advisory issued March 7 at 1:51AM PST until March 8 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
March 7, 2026 3:26 pm
Published 1:51 am

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 25 to 40 mph
with gusts up to 70 mph. For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 25
to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Santa Susana Mountains, and
Western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 Corridor.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 3 PM PST this afternoon.
For the Wind Advisory, from 3 PM PST this afternoon to 3 PM PDT
Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must
drive.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.