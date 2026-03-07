Skip to Content
Heat Advisory issued March 7 at 10:12AM PST until March 8 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Published 10:12 am

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE…Malibu Coast and Western Santa Monica Mountains
Recreational Area.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 3 PM PST this afternoon.
For the Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 6 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Isolated power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.

National Weather Service

