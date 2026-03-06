Skip to Content
Alerts

Wind Advisory issued March 6 at 10:49AM PST until March 8 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
March 7, 2026 9:50 am
Published 10:49 am

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Winds
strongest in the foothills.

* WHERE…A portion of southwest California.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Lull in the wind possible Friday afternoon
and evening.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.