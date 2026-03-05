Skip to Content
Alerts

Wind Advisory issued March 5 at 12:29AM PST until March 5 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
New
Published 12:29 am

* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* WHERE…Lake Casitas, Ojai Valley, and Santa Barbara County
Southeastern Coast.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.