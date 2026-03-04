Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued March 4 at 12:07AM PST until March 5 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Eastern San Fernando Valley,
Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Susana Mountains, Southeastern Ventura
County Valleys, and Western San Fernando Valley.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Local gusts to 60 mph may occur across
portions of the Santa Susana Mountains.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

