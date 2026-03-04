Skip to Content
High Wind Warning issued March 4 at 11:23AM PST until March 5 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…Eastern Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Malibu
Coast, and Western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.

