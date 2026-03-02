Wind Advisory issued March 2 at 12:53AM PST until March 3 at 3:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There will be a brief lull in the winds in
the late morning to early afternoon hours today, but localized
gusts to 45 mph are still possible.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.