Wind Advisory issued March 1 at 12:18PM PST until March 3 at 3:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North winds 30 to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Northern Ventura County Mountains,
Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains
Eastern Range, Southern Ventura County Mountains, and Western
Antelope Valley Foothills.
* WHEN…From 3 PM Monday to 3 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.