Dense Fog Advisory issued March 1 at 12:14AM PST until March 1 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County
Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches,
and Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave
plenty of distance ahead of you.