Wind Advisory issued February 27 at 1:28PM PST until February 27 at 5:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Local
gusts to 45 mph across high elevations.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County
Inland Central Coast, and Santa Lucia Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.