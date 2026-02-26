Wind Advisory issued February 26 at 12:54PM PST until February 27 at 2:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Local
gusts of 40 to 50 mph in the hills.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Coast and Santa Lucia Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.