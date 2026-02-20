Winter Weather Advisory issued February 20 at 3:15AM PST until February 20 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…|* Insert hazard descriptor *|. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph.
* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Santa Barbara County Interior
Mountains, and Southern Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning
commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.