Winter Weather Advisory issued February 20 at 3:15AM PST until February 20 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Light to moderate snow accumulations. Winds gusting as high
as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains and Northern Ventura County
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…With clearing skies, black ice on mountain
roadways will be possible this morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.