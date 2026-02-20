Freeze Warning issued February 20 at 8:01PM PST until February 21 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 to 30 degrees
expected.
* WHERE…Cuyama Valley, Eastern Antelope Valley Foothills, and
Western Antelope Valley Foothills.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.