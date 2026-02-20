Skip to Content
Alerts

Freeze Warning issued February 20 at 8:01PM PST until February 21 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
New
Published 8:01 pm

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 to 30 degrees
expected.

* WHERE…Cuyama Valley, Eastern Antelope Valley Foothills, and
Western Antelope Valley Foothills.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.