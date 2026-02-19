Winter Storm Warning issued February 19 at 11:49AM PST until February 20 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 4
inches between 3500 and 4500 feet, 6 to 12 inches for 4500 to 6000
feet, and 1 to 2 feet above 6000 feet. Wind gusts of up to 60 to
70 mph possible this afternoon through late tonight, and again
late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains and Northern Ventura County
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Roads, especially bridges and overpasses, will likely
become slick and hazardous. Travel could become treacherous.
Visibilities may drop below one-quarter mile due to falling and
blowing snow. Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There will be a break in the snowfall for
Tuesday into Tuesday night, before heavy snow returns by
Wednesday. However, blowing and drifting snow producing
significant visibility restrictions will continue above 6000 feet
elevation, even during the break in snowfall.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.