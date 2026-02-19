High Wind Warning issued February 19 at 11:09AM PST until February 19 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected, strongest in the mountains and Antelope Valley.
* WHERE…Antelope Valley, Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County
Interior Valleys, San Luis Obispo County Mountains, and Santa
Barbara County Interior Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.