Winter Storm Warning issued February 18 at 3:28AM PST until February 20 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4

inches for 3500 to 4500 feet elevation including the Grapevine of

the Interstate-5 Corridor possible. Total snow accumulations of 6

to 12 inches above 4500 feet elevation possible. Wind gusts of up

to 60 to 70 mph possible this afternoon through late tonight, and

again late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Santa Barbara County Interior

Mountains, and Southern Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Roads, especially bridges and overpasses, will likely

become slick and hazardous. Travel could become treacherous.

Visibilities may drop below one-quarter mile due to falling and

blowing snow.

If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be

prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room

between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to

reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be

especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your

car is winterized and in good working order.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.