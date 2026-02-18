Winter Storm Warning issued February 18 at 3:28AM PST until February 20 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 4

inches between 3500 and 4500 feet, 6 to 12 inches for 4500 to 6000

feet, and 1 to 2 feet above 6000 feet. Wind gusts of up to 60 to

70 mph possible this afternoon through late tonight, and again

late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains and Northern Ventura County

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Roads, especially bridges and overpasses, will likely

become slick and hazardous. Travel could become treacherous.

Visibilities may drop below one-quarter mile due to falling and

blowing snow. Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be

prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room

between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to

reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be

especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your

car is winterized and in good working order.

