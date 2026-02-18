Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued February 18 at 5:46AM PST until February 18 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Published 5:46 am

* WHAT…North to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40
to 50 mph. Isolated gusts up to 60 mph across the favored wind
locations, such as the Montecito Hills area.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Eastern Range.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

