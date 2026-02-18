Wind Advisory issued February 18 at 1:12PM PST until February 19 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Most coast and valleys of southwest California, including
Catalina Island.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to 9 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.