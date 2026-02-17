Winter Storm Warning issued February 17 at 11:57AM PST until February 20 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 4

inches between 3500 and 4500 feet, 6 to 12 inches for 4500 to 6000

feet, and 1 to 2 feet above 6000 feet. Wind gusts of up to 60 to

70 mph possible this afternoon through late tonight, and again

late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

* WHERE…Eastern San Gabriel Mountains and Northern Ventura County

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will

likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could become

treacherous. Visibilities may drop below one-quarter mile due to

falling and blowing snow. Damaging winds could blow down trees and

power lines.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There will be a break in the snowfall for

Tuesday into Tuesday night, before heavy snow returns by

Wednesday. However, blowing and drifting snow producing

significant visibility restrictions will continue above 6000 feet

elevation, even during the break in snowfall.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.