Wind Advisory issued February 17 at 2:52AM PST until February 18 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Published 2:52 am

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…The coasts and valleys of Ventura and Los Angeles counties
as well as the city of Santa Barbara and the Santa Monica Mountains

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

