Wind Advisory issued February 17 at 2:52AM PST until February 18 at 3:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties excluding the
city of Santa Barbara and the mountains of Santa Barbara county
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.