Wind Advisory issued February 17 at 10:13AM PST until February 18 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…A portion of southwest California.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.