Special Weather Statement issued February 17 at 8:44PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 843 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 24 miles east of Santa Maria to 27 miles west
of Point Conception. Movement was east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. Brief weak tornado is possible.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Santa Maria…
Lompoc…
Point Conception…
Santa Ynez…
Solvang…
Vandenberg Space Force Base…
Orcutt…
Cuyama…
Los Alamos…
Highway 101 through Gaviota State Park…
Buellton…
Sisquoc…
Figueroa Mountain…
Highway 166 between Twitchell Dam and the Cuyama Valley…
Vandenberg Village…
Lake Cachuma…
and Mission Hills.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.