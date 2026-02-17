Special Weather Statement issued February 17 at 7:45PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 744 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 15 miles northeast of Nipomo to 45 miles west
of Vandenberg Space Force Base. Movement was southeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph. Brief weak tornado possible.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Santa Maria…
Nipomo…
Orcutt…
Guadalupe…
Sisquoc…
and Highway 166 between Twitchell Dam and the Cuyama Valley.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.