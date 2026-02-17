Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued February 17 at 5:32PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 531 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 15 miles southeast of Atascadero to near Santa
Maria. Movement was northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Santa Maria…
Nipomo…
Black Mountain…
Carrizo Plain…
and Highway 166 between Twitchell Dam and the Cuyama Valley.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

National Weather Service

