Special Weather Statement issued February 17 at 5:07PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 507 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Pismo Beach, moving east at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Santa Maria…
Pismo Beach…
Arroyo Grande…
Nipomo…
Grover Beach…
Guadalupe…
Oceano…
Lake Lopez…
and Shell Beach.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.