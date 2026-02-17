Special Weather Statement issued February 17 at 4:51PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 451 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 10 miles west of Bradley to near Cambria.
Movement was southeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
San Luis Obispo…
Paso Robles…
Morro Bay…
Atascadero…
Cambria…
Santa Margarita…
Shandon…
Avila Beach…
Diablo Canyon…
Cayucos…
Baywood-Los Osos…
Lake Nacimiento…
Hearst Castle…
San Miguel…
Templeton…
Highway 101 over Cuesta Grade…
and Shell Beach.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.