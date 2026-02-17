Special Weather Statement issued February 17 at 4:36PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 436 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Santa Barbara, moving northeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Santa Barbara…
Montecito…
Summerland…
Goleta…
Hope Ranch…
Mission Canyon…
Santa Barbara Airport…
and Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.