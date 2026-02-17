Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued February 17 at 4:36PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
Published 4:36 pm

At 436 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Santa Barbara, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Santa Barbara…
Montecito…
Summerland…
Goleta…
Hope Ranch…
Mission Canyon…
Santa Barbara Airport…
and Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.