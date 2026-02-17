Special Weather Statement issued February 17 at 3:46PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 346 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
La Conchita, or 10 miles northwest of Ventura, moving northeast at
35 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph. Heavy downpour.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Western Ventura…
Seacliff…
Lake Casitas…
and Solimar Beach.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.