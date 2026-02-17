Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued February 17 at 3:46PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

By
New
Published 3:46 pm

At 346 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
La Conchita, or 10 miles northwest of Ventura, moving northeast at
35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph. Heavy downpour.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Western Ventura…
Seacliff…
Lake Casitas…
and Solimar Beach.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.