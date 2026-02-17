Special Weather Statement issued February 17 at 3:40PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 339 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles east of Cambria, or 15 miles west of Paso Robles, moving
northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Paso Robles…
Lake Nacimiento…
and Templeton.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.