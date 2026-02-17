Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued February 17 at 3:30PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 330 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles east of San Luis Obispo, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph. Brief heavy downpour.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Black Mountain…
Highway 101 over Cuesta Grade…
and Lake Lopez.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

National Weather Service

