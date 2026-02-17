Special Weather Statement issued February 17 at 2:20PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 220 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Pismo Beach, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph. Brief weak tornado possible.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Pismo Beach…
Arroyo Grande…
Nipomo…
Grover Beach…
Oceano…
and Lake Lopez.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.