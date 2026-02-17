Special Weather Statement issued February 17 at 11:21PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 1120 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Moorpark, or near Fillmore, moving east at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph. Brief weak tornado possible.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Thousand Oaks…
Acton…
North Hollywood…
Encino…
Inglewood…
Woodland Hills…
Malibu…
Agoura Hills…
Venice…
Hollywood…
Downtown Los Angeles…
Van Nuys…
Culver City…
Chatsworth…
Universal City…
Santa Clarita…
Burbank…
Beverly Hills…
Santa Monica…
and Northridge.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.