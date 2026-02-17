Special Weather Statement issued February 17 at 11:03PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 1103 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm
over Santa Paula, or near Fillmore, moving east at 45 mph. Brief
weak tornado possible.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Oxnard…
Thousand Oaks…
Simi Valley…
Camarillo…
Fillmore…
Moorpark…
Santa Paula…
Point Mugu State Park…
Newbury Park…
Oak Park…
Lake Piru…
Naval Base Ventura County…
Topatopa Peak…
Piru…
and Somis.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.