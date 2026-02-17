Special Weather Statement issued February 17 at 10:23PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 1022 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Montecito to 12 miles south of Santa
Barbara. Movement was east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. Brief weak tornado possible.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Oxnard…
Ventura…
Ojai…
Santa Paula…
Port Hueneme…
Carpinteria…
Rose Valley…
Ventura Harbor…
Meiners Oaks…
Lake Casitas…
Solimar Beach…
Highway 33 between Wheeler Springs and Rose Valley Road…
Topatopa Peak…
Silver Strand Beach…
El Rio…
and Seacliff.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.