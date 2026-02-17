Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued February 17 at 10:15PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 1015 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers. Movement
was southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Santa Maria…
Lompoc…
Santa Ynez…
Solvang…
Vandenberg Space Force Base…
El Capitan State Beach…
Orcutt…
Cuyama…
Los Alamos…
Refugio State Beach…
Highway 101 through Gaviota State Park…
Buellton…
Sisquoc…
Figueroa Mountain…
Highway 166 between Twitchell Dam and the Cuyama Valley…
Vandenberg Village…
Lake Cachuma…
Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass…
Carrizo Plain…
and Mission Hills.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

