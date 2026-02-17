Special Weather Statement issued February 17 at 10:11PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 1010 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers moving
across southeast Ventura and western Los Angeles Counties. Movement
was east at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Eastern Malibu…
Acton…
North Hollywood…
Encino…
Woodland Hills…
Venice…
Hollywood…
Van Nuys…
Culver City…
Chatsworth…
Universal City…
Santa Clarita…
Burbank…
Beverly Hills…
Santa Monica…
Northridge…
Griffith Park…
Inglewood…
Pasadena…
and Sylmar.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.