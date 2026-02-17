Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued February 17 at 9:51PM PST until February 17 at 11:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 950 PM PST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 14 miles east of Santa Ynez to near Refugio State
Beach, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts. Brief weak tornado possible.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile
homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include…
Santa Barbara…
Montecito…
Santa Ynez…
Carpinteria…
El Capitan State Beach…
Summerland…
Refugio State Beach…
Isla Vista…
Goleta…
Old Man Mountain…
Mission Canyon…
Santa Barbara Airport…
Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass…
Hope Ranch…
and Lake Cachuma.
Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly
from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the
basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.