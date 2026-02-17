Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued February 17 at 9:23PM PST until February 17 at 11:00PM PST by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

SVRLOX

The National Weather Service in OXNARD has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

West central Santa Barbara County in southwestern California…

* Until 1100 PM PST.

* At 922 PM PST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Santa Ynez to near Point Conception, moving

east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts. Brief weak tornado possible.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Santa Barbara…

Montecito…

Santa Ynez…

Carpinteria…

Solvang…

El Capitan State Beach…

Summerland…

Refugio State Beach…

Highway 101 through Gaviota State Park…

Isla Vista…

Goleta…

Buellton…

Old Man Mountain…

Mission Canyon…

Santa Barbara Airport…

Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass…

Hope Ranch…

and Lake Cachuma.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.